Monday, October 10, 2022
The Villages’ new ambulance service responding to 80 calls per day

By Meta Minton

The Villages Public Safety Department is averaging 80 calls for ambulances per day after taking over the emergency transport service as of Oct. 1 in The Villages section of Sumter County.

“These guys are really busy,” Villages District Manager Kenny Blocker said in a report Monday to the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

He said of the 80 daily responses, only about half require transport to a medical facility.

He said it has been a seamless transfer, but an apparent improvement for residents.

“We’re no longer having to wait for the third-party ambulance to show up,” Blocker said.

Residents of The Villages had been alarmed by dangerously long wait times under the county’s contracted ambulance service, American Medical Response. Villagers sent a powerful message that they preferred their ambulance service be operated by The Villages Public Safety Department.

Earlier this year, the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors approved a $3.385 million purchase of ambulances and equipment.

