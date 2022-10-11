78.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Smoker’s Ring doorbell helps catch homeless man who stole her cigarettes

By Staff Report
Klayton Tyler McCall
Klayton Tyler McCall

A smoker’s Ring doorbell helped catch a homeless man suspected of stealing her cigarettes.

The woman who lives at the Spring Lake Cove Apartments in Fruitland Park reported that she left an almost full pack of green menthol 305 cigarettes on a chair outside on her front porch on Friday night, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She went out to smoke at 7 a.m. the next morning and discovered the pack of cigarettes was missing.

She checked her surveillance footage and saw images of a suspect later identified as 30-year-old Klayton Tyler McCall, who is homeless.

Lake County sheriff’s deputies helped track down McCall who claimed he’d lost his cigarettes and believed the pack he took belonged to him. He thought “someone had picked them up and taken them,” the report said.

“He acknowledged many people smoke the same brand of cigarettes,” the officer added in the report.

The Eustis native was arrested on charges of burglary and theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $17,000 bond.

