Pickup sought after seriously injuring bicyclist in hit-and-run in Summerfield

A pickup truck and its driver are being sought after seriously injuring a bicyclist in a hit-and-run crash in Summerfield.

The 42-year-old Summerfield man had been riding a bicycle at 3:26 a.m. Thursday on the grassy shoulder on northbound U.S. 301 north of SE 142nd Place when the truck’s mirror clipped the bicyclist, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist, who had not been wearing a helmet, was transported to HCA Florida Ocala Hospital.

The truck fled the scene, heading north on U.S. 301. The truck is a 2019 white Ford. The vehicle’s right-side mirror was found at the scene of the accident.