Suspected shoplifter arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot

By Staff Report
Christina Dawn Moore
A suspected shoplifter was arrested after allegedly stealing merchandise at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Christina Dawn Moore, 51, of Tavares, went into the store shortly before noon Thursday carrying an empty Rustoleum Epoxy Shield box, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She took another box of the product valued at $175 and put the empty box in its place, the report said. She walked through the self-checkout lane and did not pay for the product.

When she was taken into custody, Moore was found to be in possession of 3.24 grams of methamphetamine and 2.81 grams of marijuana.

The Oregon native was arrested on charges of theft, drug possession and possession of marijuana. She was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.

