Villagers will be forced to move out of homes due to sinking manhole

Villagers will be forced to move out of their homes for up to two weeks due to repairs of a sinking manhole.

Residents of 15 homes on Neuport Path in the Village of Dunedin will be forced to move out Tuesday. They will be lodged at the Waterfront Inn at Lake Sumter Landing at the expense of Sumter County. Some are opting to move in with friends.

The sinking manhole problem can be traced back to Oct. 5, when it caved in about two and half feet. Residents of the street told Villages-News.com a Villager in his golf cart originally discovered the problem.

A geological analysis was ordered to determine the extent of the damage.

Bypass pumping operations were conducted in two locations with pumps placed at the Quartz Avenue and Neuport Path intersection and in the vicinity of 1356 Neuport Path. An above ground, temporary, conveyance system was placed in the utility easement between the homes from Quartz Avenue to a discharge location on Viola Court. Chemical grout operations were initiated earlier this week and should be completed by this weekend. The action is being taken to stabilize the entire area surrounding and under the manhole structure, according to the District Office.

The next phase of the project is anticipated to begin on Tuesday and is estimated to take 14 days or less to complete. Construction will include the removal and replacement of the manhole structure. While the work is taking place, the 15 homes will be disconnected from potable water and sanitary services.