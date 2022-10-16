84.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 16, 2022
It sounds like a Ponzi scheme

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The greed of the management and the owners of The Villages and they’re raising the activities fees. It is nice to be able to dial yourselves a $100,000 raise in your income at the expense of the people living in The Villages while the buying power and income of those same Villagers are having almost a 10 percent decrease in their income.
Also, the bond that these people float in order to keep expanding there spreading homes at the expense of the bondholders to keep their expanding business going.
It sounds like a Ponzi scheme and should be investigated because the management and owners of The Villages do nothing but bilk the people in The Villages

Rich Bea
Village of Country Club Hills

 

