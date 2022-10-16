84.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, October 16, 2022
type here...

Lucky the dog adopted after losing leg when hit by car

By Staff Report

Twenty dogs that were at Sumter County Animal Services now have new forever homes thanks to the county’s participation in a recent Mega Dog Adoption Event held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds.

Sumter County Animal Services participated with other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties.

Lucky the dog who lost a leg earlier this year was adopted at a recent event.
Lucky the dog who lost a leg earlier this year was adopted at a recent event.

While it’s special when any dog is adopted, one of the sweetest stories is that of Lucky, a three-legged dog. Lucky was hit by a car in July and needed his front left leg amputated. Sumter County Animal Services tended to his medical and physical needs since then to get him in a condition to be adoptable.

Another dog, Bogey also gained his new forever home after being at animal services for nearly a year.

There are more dogs looking for good homes. If interested in adopting, go to www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt. If you’re not ready for a long-term commitment of adoption, there are fostering opportunities, please visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster to learn more.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

It sounds like a Ponzi scheme

A Village of Country Club Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, fears The Villages is starting to look more and more like a Ponzi scheme.

Let’s not throw a good thing away

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident cautions fellow residents to take a logical approach to amenity fees.

Any rational American could never vote for Trump again

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Sanibel resident writes that any rational American who loves our country and respects our Constitution could never vote for Trump again.

Village of Fenney resident reflects on move to The Villages

A fairly new arrival to The Villages, in a Letter to the Editor, reflects on early impressions of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Fees may have to be charged when guests visit and use the amenities

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeLuna resident contends that fees may have to be charged when guests visit and use the amenities.

Photos

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos