Lucky the dog adopted after losing leg when hit by car

Twenty dogs that were at Sumter County Animal Services now have new forever homes thanks to the county’s participation in a recent Mega Dog Adoption Event held at the Pasco County Fairgrounds.

Sumter County Animal Services participated with other public shelter partners from the west central region including Pasco, Citrus, Hernando, Hillsborough, Manatee, Marion, Pinellas and Polk counties.

While it’s special when any dog is adopted, one of the sweetest stories is that of Lucky, a three-legged dog. Lucky was hit by a car in July and needed his front left leg amputated. Sumter County Animal Services tended to his medical and physical needs since then to get him in a condition to be adoptable.

Another dog, Bogey also gained his new forever home after being at animal services for nearly a year.

There are more dogs looking for good homes. If interested in adopting, go to www.sumtercountyfl.gov/adopt. If you’re not ready for a long-term commitment of adoption, there are fostering opportunities, please visit www.sumtercountyfl.gov/foster to learn more.