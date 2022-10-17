80.7 F
The Villages
Monday, October 17, 2022
Suspect confesses to addiction to opioids during arrest at Wawa

By Staff Report
Christopher James Lee
A drug possession suspect confessed to an addiction to opioids during an arrest at a Wawa convenience store.

Christopher James Lee, 31, of Summerfield, was driving a black Suzuki passenger car this past Thursday night when he was pulled over at the Wawa at County Road 466 and U.S. 301 after failure to come to a complete stop at a stop sign, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the traffic stop, the Tucson, Ariz. native consented to a search of his vehicle, which turned up six syringes, one which had the residue of a liquid drug substance. Lee was also found to be in possession of .62 grams of fentanyl.

Lee admitted to an addiction to opioids.

He was arrested on a felony drug charge as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Photos

