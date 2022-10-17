Wildwood officials invite public to join in special tribute to local veterans  

Wildwood officials are inviting residents to help them recognize and thank veterans from the community in honor of Veterans Day.

“We are encouraging people to write thank-you cards and notes, which we will display at City Hall,” Mayor Ed Wolf said. “We also are collecting names of veterans so we can recognize these special men and women as part of the display and invite them to a meet-and-greet with the public.”

Anyone who wishes to submit a thank-you note is asked to drop it off by Oct. 31 to City Hall, 100 N. Main St., or to the Parks and Recreation office in the Wildwood Community Center at 6500 Powell Road. Both locations also will have available blank cards individuals can fill out and submit while there.

Veterans are encouraged to send their names, along with any voluntary information about their service, to [email protected]. Veteran names will be included in the appreciation exhibit displayed in the lobby of City Hall beginning Monday, Nov. 7, and continuing through Friday, Nov. 11. Families and friends of veterans may submit on behalf of those who have served.

In addition to the display of appreciation, all are invited to a meet-and-greet with refreshments at City Hall at 9 a.m. on Veterans Day.

“We want to give the community an opportunity to interact with veterans and learn more about the importance of their military service,” added Jason McHugh, city manager. “This event is a small gesture the city can make to recognize the enormity of the contributions by these honorable men and women.”

For more information or to submit a veteran name by phone, call (352) 330-1330.