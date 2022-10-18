78.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant

By Staff Report
Robert Paul Houston
Robert Paul Houston

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A witness told police he attempted to persuade Houston to leave. Instead, Houston brandished a firearm and “cocked it a couple of times.” Houston threatened he “would hurt the other guy.”

When officers arrived on the scene they found a 9mm Taurus handgun in the center console cup area of the golf cart. Houston admitted the gun belonged to him.

The California native was arrested on a charge of improper exhibition of a firearm. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.

