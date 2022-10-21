72.9 F
The Villages
Friday, October 21, 2022
Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana

By Staff Report
David Joseph Middleton
A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop.

David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed the Michigan native did not have a valid driver’s license. In addition, “several Ziploc bags with a green leafy substance” were found on the passenger floorboard of the vehicle. The substance field tested as marijuana.

Middleton was arrested on charges of driving while license suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $2,500 bond.

