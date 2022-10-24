81 F
The Villages
Monday, October 24, 2022
Hit-and-run suspect tracked down thanks to camera at Morse Gate

By Meta Minton
Brandie Nicole Roberson
A hit-and-run suspect has been tracked down thanks to a camera at the Morse Gate in The Villages.

A man driving a pest control truck reported that he had been rear-ended on Oct. 8 when he stopped to yield to golf carts when passing through the gate at Morse Boulevard and County Road 466, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said the silver SUV that hit his vehicle quickly fled the scene. The incident was captured on the video at the gate.

The video led to the identification of 33-year-old Brandie Nicole Roberson of Oxford Oaks as a suspect. A deputy went to Roberson’s home on Sunday and spoke to her grandfather. He said Roberson was at work at the Wendy’s restaurant on U.S. 301 in Oxford. A deputy arrived at the restaurant and spotted Roberson’s vehicle. When the deputy spoke to the restaurant’s manager, she admitted that Roberson was hiding in a back room. In addition, illicit drugs were found during an inventory of Roberson’s vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and drug possession. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $7,000 bond.

