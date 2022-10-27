Ken Bamrick 92, of The Villages, formally of Bayside NY & Holbrook, NY, passed away on Friday, October 21st at UF Hospital in Leesburg, Florida. He is survived by his loving son, Kenneth Bamrick Jr. and his wife, Pamela of Waldwick, NJ & his sister-in-law, Maura Mack of The Villages. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years Ann, and his daughter, Christa Bamrick of Ridgewood, NY. He will also be missed by his 3 amazing grandchildren, Kenneth III & Nicholas Bamrick, & Jamie Zaragoza; his 2 Godsons, Bryan Mack & John Vincent Von Zwehl, along with his many Nieces & Nephews.

Ken was born in The Bronx, NY on September 18, 1930 to Thomas Sr. & Mary Bamrick (Kehoe), both were born in New York. He graduated from St Sebastian’s School in the Bronx. After High School, Ken was proud to serve in the US Army as a code breaker during the Korean War. After his service to his country, he had a short stint with the C.I.A. using his code breaking skills. Ken then got his dream job when he joined the New York City Police Department. He ascended to the rank of Captain in his distinguished 30 years with the NYPD.

Not one to relax, he became the Controller of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundations for 15 years before he finally decided to take it easy in ‘98

Ken & Ann moved to The Villages from Long Island in 1998. Since moving to The Villages, Ken has been active in the Irish American Club & the NYPD’s 10-13 Club. Ken & Ann loved to travel. They went to China, The Vatican, South Africa, Normandy, Ireland, Budapest, Germany, & Turkey with their final trip to Cuba.

Celebration of Life

His family & friends will join together for a service at the Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake on Saturday, October 29th at 11am followed by a gathering at Ken’s house at in the Villages.