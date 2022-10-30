76.4 F
The Villages
Sunday, October 30, 2022
By Staff Report
CHERYL A. KALER-LAMBERT
January 27, 1947 – October 14, 2022

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Cheryl Kaler-Lambert. Cheryl passed at the age of 75 and resided in The Villages of Florida with her very dear friends Bill and Kim Kaminski-Donaher. She passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness with her brother Nick and close friends by her side. Cheryl enjoyed a loving marriage of 49 years with James F. Lambert who preceded her in death on June 23, 2022. She was the daughter of Peter N. Kaler and Margaret S. Kaler who also preceded her in death.

Cheryl was born in Mansfield, Ohio and attended the Mansfield School system graduating from Malabar High School in 1965. Cheryl left the Mansfield area shortly after graduating and worked in the administrative field with the FBI in Washington, D.C. She then attended training and became a Flight Attendant for many years with American Airlines based out of Chicago, Illinois. After leaving the airline industry, Cheryl worked beside her husband Jim who owned and operated an electronic security system company called Universal Systems Associates, Inc. out of Nashua and Hollis, New Hampshire. After retiring they moved to Largo, Florida where they happily resided for many years together.

Cheryl was loved dearly and is survived by her brother, Nick, (wife Patti), nephew Todd Huston (wife Kellie) and family, niece Cheri Nason (husband Kevin) and family all of Chandler, AZ; her Stepdaughter Maria Lambert Chouinard of Hampton, New Hampshire (husband Jim), three grandchildren, Ryan James Donaher of N. Chelmsford, MA, Jillian Clare Eileen Lynch of Philadelphia, PA (husband Mick) and Keegan Patrick Donaher of San Diego, CA; her Aunt Angie Arnold Silver and Cousin Max who still reside in Ohio along with many friends throughout the country.

