Sunday, October 30, 2022
David Gallo, M.D.

By Staff Report

David Gallo passed away on a Saturday afternoon surrounded by his loving wife and closest friends. He led an incredible life, always looking out for his friends and family.

He was very dedicated to the art of medicine. Always trying to help others get to the right physician for treatment.

His generosity was his greatest virtue. He supported a multitude of charities, as well as a scholarship fund for medical students at the University of Illinois, his alma-mater.

He is survived by his wife Penny Gallo, his brother Steve and his wife Joyce. His nephew Sam Gallo, niece Dr. Elisa Gallo. His brother in law, Dr William Pringle and sister-in-law Karyn Pringle.

David always believed that you do all the good you can while you are on this earth. He certainly lived by that throughout his life. His kindness, generosity and great storytelling will be missed by all who knew him.

