It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Donna (Arture) McCormick, 76, on 24 October 2022.

Donna was a beloved wife to Barry McCormick, daughter of Dr. William and Ethel Arture, sister to William & David Arture, and Jack Lennon, all who preceded her in death.

A small memorial will be held at Bushnell National Cemetery, Monday, 31 October at 1100am. Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in honor of Donna McCormick at: https://www.alz.org/cnfl/donate