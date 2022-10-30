Father charged in son’s death wants to be freed after new abuse charge

A father awaiting trial in the 2020 gun death of his 12-year-old son is seeking his freedom after his bond was revoked following his arrest on a new child abuse charge.

Christopher Wyatt, 33, of Lady Lake has been held since Sept. 13 at the Lake County Jail.

Wyatt is facing a charge of aggravated manslaughter of a child after his 12-year-old son Jeramyah Wyatt was fatally wounded at the family home on Singletary Road. Wyatt had been free on bond in that case when he was arrested after allegedly attacking the 11-year-old son of his girlfriend.

Last week, Wyatt’s attorney asked that “reasonable bond” be set in his client’s case. In a motion filed last week, Wyatt’s attorney noted that his client has lived in Central Florida his entire life and has family living here, including his parents, ex-wife and minor children. The motion also noted that Wyatt is self-employed.

A bond hearing is set for Nov. 9.