Karen Mack Straitiff, 74, of The Villages, Fl, passed away peacefully on October 20, 2022.

Karen was born on April 17, 1948 in Traverse City, Michigan to loving parents Gerald and Leona Mack. She spent her childhood on Boughey Hill where she had many fond memories with family and friends. She attended and graduated from Traverse City Central High school. During her senior year, she met her future husband Robert “Bob” Straitiff while camping at the Traverse City State Park. After high school, Karen attended Ferris State University where she received an Associate Degree in Cosmetology and became a successful hairstylist throughout her early 20’s. In 1975 she left all that behind to build their dream of owning a retail women’s clothing store, called Hilary’s, named after her husband’s middle name. Through the years they also opened a children’s clothing store and a women’s shoe store, all located in Cherryland Mall. In 1987, Karen and “Bob” decided to team up again and pursue a new venture in real estate sales.

Karen was diagnosed with MS at the young age of 34 and despite this disability she still found a sense of humor and positive attitude early on. She always welcomed people into her home and pool. Her favorite TV show was QVC and it was on speed dial. As the disease progressed, it became very challenging for her mentally and physically, then later in her years being diagnosed with dementia.

Prior to moving to The Villages, FL, she spent winters in Sarasota to escape the snow. For much of that time she would stay by herself and was proud to be able to care for herself. Her favorite time was sitting in the sun by the pool and hanging out with friends.

Karen is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Leona Mack, brother Denny and brother Dean.

She is survived by her husband Robert “Bob” Straitiff, daughter Jerilynn Stephens (Danny), son Brent Straitiff (Ali) and grandchildren Eli, Shea, Kinsley, Avery, and Leo.

Our family would like to thank the caregivers in her last 18 months and our family and friends for their support through the years.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in honor of Karen, please consider the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Service:

November 26, 2022 at 12:00

Central United Methodist Church

222 Cass Street

Traverse City, MI 49684