New Home Depot will be built in Wildwood

A new Home Depot is slated for construction in Wildwood.

The home improvement store will be located at the corner of County Road 466A and Powell Road.

The store will be built on 19.64 acres. Two out parcels will front the store on Powell Road allowing spaces for two additional retail establishments. There will be entries to Home Depot off Powell Road as well as County Road 466A. The out parcels will be a little more than two acres each.

The 106,700-square-foot Home Depot store will include a 28,000-square-foot garden center. It will also include a truck rental center and shed display.

The parking lot will have 477 parking stalls.

Home Depot is the world’s largest home improvement retailer, and in August reported sales of $43.8 billion for the second quarter of fiscal 2022, an increase of $2.7 billion, or 6.5 percent from the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Comparable sales for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 5.8 percent, and comparable sales in the United States increased 5.4 percent.

A Home Depot is also located on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.