Habitual offender arrested after traffic stop for non-functioning headlight

By Staff Report
Jesse James Pickett
A habitual offender was arrested after a traffic stop for a non-functioning headlight at a busy intersection in Lady Lake.

Jesse James Pickett, 29, Summerfield, was driving a silver Jeep Patriot at about 8 a.m. Saturday when he was pulled over after an officer noticed the vehicle had a non-functioning driver’s side headlight, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the traffic stop, the New York native admitted he was classified as a habitual traffic offender. A check with dispatch confirmed numerous suspensions of his driver’s license.

Pickett was arrested on a felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

