Marvin Roy Welles passed Away Oct 25th 2022, 12 Days short of his 80th birthday.

He is survived by his beloved wife Donna Joy Welles, His three Children, Randi Burger and her Husband Craig, Ileana Brignoni and her Husband Andy and Jason Welles. Cherished by his Grandchildren Harris Burger and his wife Natalie, Stevie Burger, Jaden Brignoni, Jacquelyn Welles, Ryan Welles, and Ava Welles. Marvin was Blessed with a loving extended family, Andrew Weisinger, M.D. and his wife Bettina and their children, Livingston & Sarah Rhames, Mark Brignoni and his wife Amber and daughter Autumn, Lisa Marie Brignoni-Addams and her husband John and Fiona Welles. Nieces Loren Puffer and her husband Brad and their children Maya and Clair, and Dana Ginestet and her husband Kevin and their children Sabine and Marcel. He was preceded in death by his parents Lester and Minerva Welles and Sister Susan Farrell.

Marvin was blessed with unconditional love and was so proud of his family. Other than his devotion to his wife, Marvin lived for music. He learned to play the trumpet at the age of 9 and his passion to play reignited in retirement. Marvin Played his original Benge Trumpet in 7 different Bands bringing joy of music to thousands of strangers. In his younger years, Marvin was a basketball player and boasted a vehicle license plate reading 5 foot 20 inches equaling his height of 6 foot 8 inches. He enjoyed refereeing youth basketball for decades. His other love was sailing and enjoyed being a “live aboard” on his 43 foot endeavor sailboat “Slam Dunk”. He was an avid Bridge player. He had a passion for anything computers and spent countless hours learning to program.

He will be missed by all and his life celebrated for eternity. May he rest in Peace.

Donations may be made to American Diabetes Association.