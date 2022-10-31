Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital in Ocala after collision with SUV in The Villages

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Ocala after a collision with a sport utility vehicle in The Villages.

The 20-year-old Lady Lake man had been riding a Honda motorcycle at 12:22 p.m. Monday eastbound on County Road 466A at Buena Vista Boulevard when he collided with a 2022 Honda SUV driven by a 71-year-old Villager, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Villager had been westbound on County Road 466A and attempting to make a left turn onto Buena Vista Boulevard when he failed to yield to the motorcyclist, who had a green light.

A side airbag deployed in The Villager’s SUV in the collision. He was not injured.

The motorcyclist had been wearing a helmet, the report noted.

Three eyewitnesses were interviewed by an investigator from FHP.

Traffic was diverted away from the crash scene during the investigation, causing some backups on Buena Vista Boulevard north of County Road 466A. Community Watch assisted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in directing traffic.