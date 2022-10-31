Rise in golf cart thefts fuels fears about parking at lots near town square

To the Editor:

I agree that parking inside the square should be for golf carts and limited handicapped car parking, especially with the rise in golf cart thefts! You can fit three or four golf carts in a spot that one car takes up. I am very uneasy parking my golf cart behind the square where anyone can come by with a flatbed and pick it up without anyone noticing or stealing anything that I may have left in it.

Robyn Koebel

Village of Monarch Grove