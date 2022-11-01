87.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Oxford Place will offer family living at location near The Villages

By Staff Report

A new rental community to be known as Oxford Place is touting its proximity to The Villages.

The rental community of duplex and single family units as well as an amenity center and a swimming pool will be constructed on 17.985 acres on the west side of U.S. 301 about a half a mile south of East County Road 466.

Oxford Place will offer family living near The Villages.

Terwilliger Brothers Residential, LLC is developing the 154-unit Class A single family home rental community. The builder is specifically targeting the “estimated 15,000 employees who work in The Villages, many of whom currently have long commutes,” according to company literature.

It describes the layout of the housing as “two-bedroom cottage style units.”

There is an intense demand for workforce housing due to the enormous growth of The Villages which is why apartment buildings and family housing developments are flourishing.

