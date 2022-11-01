85.8 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 1, 2022
Special magistrate approves site plan for furniture store at Beaumont development

By Meta Minton

A special magistrate approved a site plan Tuesday for a furniture store at the Beaumont development on County Road 466A across from The Villages.

Ashley Furniture will build a new 58,775-square-foot furniture showroom along Sundance Trail at Penrose Place at the development across from Pinellas Plaza. The site plan won the approval of Special Magistrate Lindsay CT Holt in a planning and zoning meeting at Wildwood City Hall.

The dotted lines show the location of the proposed Ashley Furniture store across from Pinellas Plaza in The Villages.

Her recommendation for approval will be forwarded to the Wildwood City Commission.

Ashley Furniture was started in 1970. The company now employs 17,000 people and has more than 30 million square feet of showroom space around the world. It has more than 20,000 storefronts across 155 countries.

