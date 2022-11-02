On October 7, 2022, Juergen (Jerry) Meusel passed away. He was born in Berlin, Germany on September 29, 1930 and just celebrated his 92nd birthday. He was the son of William Meusel and Martha (Schumann) Meusel. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce (Boehmer) Meusel.

He was an Eagle Scout and was very active in the Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts as a Cub Master and many other positions. He was very active in the church, on the council in many offices and committees. Jerry worked mainly in the cement industry and was very active in the ASTM. He was a founder of Bulk Materials and Meusel Business Services.

He married the late Joyce (Boehmer) Meusel on February 14, 1954 and together they had 3 children, Janis (Dale) Zipkin, Jerry (Karen) Meusel and Judith (Scott) White. They had eleven grandchildren, Jennifer (Todd) Romer, Steven, Christopher and Daniel Zipkin, Jessica, Jason, and Jocelyn Meusel Stacy (Aly) White, Anson and Colton White and Krissy (Colin) Kizer. They had 3 great grandchildren, Everett Zipkin, Winry and Rory Kizer. He also leaves behind his devoted dog Etta.

There will be a memorial service on November 4, 2022 at 11 am at Hope Lutheran Church, 250 Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, Fl. He will be interred at the Gerald Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, NY, at a later date.