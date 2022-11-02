Woman nabbed after man dies of apparent overdose at home in The Villages

A woman has been arrested after a man died of an apparent drug overdose at a home in The Villages.

Emergency personnel were called shortly after 7 p.m. Friday to a home in the Village of Tierra Del Sol North where a “25-year-old male who was obviously deceased” was found, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A small foil wrapper containing an off-white powdery substance was found in close proximity to the dead man. The substance tested positive for fentanyl.

A deputy went through the dead man’s phone and found the name “Amanda.” It was suspected that it was in reference to 28-year-old Amanda Rose Kitchin of Leesburg, who had been arrested last year in Wildwood.

Deputies found Kitchin at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the Wawa parking lot on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. She was in her mother’s gray Honda SUV. Members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Squad surrounded the vehicle and ordered her to step out. Kitchin was found to be in possession of “a small silver wrapper” which tested positive for fentanyl. It was identical to the foil wrapper found near the dead man days earlier in The Villages.

More of the silver wrappers were found inside the SUV. She was arrested on charges of possession of heroin with intent to sell, possession of a vehicle known for the sale of drugs and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Kitchin was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $15,000 bond.