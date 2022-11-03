Carole Joyce Guarrero, 87, of The Villages, passed away peacefully on October 01, 2022, in The Villages with family present. Carole was born on October 22, 1934, in Chicago.

Carole enjoyed traveling and at one time was partners in a Travel Agency. Her biggest joy and passion were for her family and friends. She was a positive influence on so many people.

She took time to listen and offer sound advice or just be there for a hug. She counseled and consoled and knew what was needed in each instance. And made everyone feel special.

She was involved in many activities and clubs always on the move and would never pass up a chance to dance. She was a great lady, wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, aunty to many. Carole Joyce Guarrero will be sorely missed. Her memory Lives on.

Carole was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey P. Kalbach.

She is Survived by: her Husband of 58 years Lorrey Guarrero; her sons Steven G Kalbach and his wife, Regina, and Brett P Guarrero and his wife, Mary Jo; her Grandchildren, Steven J Kalbach and his wife Heather, Danette Marie Guth, Alexander Francis Guarrero; her Great Grandchildren, Hunter Aaron O’Brien, Kennedy Morgan O’Brien, Henderson Stone Kalbach, and Cooper Jax Kalbach.

The family would like to thank all the nurses and staff at Cornerstone Hospice and the 4th floor nurses at the UFH The Villages Hospital. We cannot say enough about how they cared for mom and us. They made you feel that they really do care. Thank you.