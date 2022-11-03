Woman arrested with purse full of drugs after report of suicidal threats

A woman was arrested with a purse full of drugs after a report of suicidal threats at the Sandalwood Condominiums in Wildwood.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to the condominium complex at about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday where 31-year-old Kristina Marie Buquicchio was going to be transported from the scene by ambulance, according to an arrest report. She was informed her purse would have to be searched prior to transport to a medical facility. The New York native “jumped out of her shoes and ran to the purse” which was on the hood of a deputy’s patrol car. She was handcuffed, but she managed to slip out of her handcuffs and attempted to escape, kicking a deputy as she tried to flee. She was wrapped in a restrain device and placed in the back of a patrol car.

A search of Buquicchio’s purse turned up 11 grams of fentanyl, a brown-tar like substance which tested positive for methamphetamine, another substance which tested positive for heroin and a glass jar of gummies which tested positive for THC.

She was arrested on a several drug charges as well as a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer. She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $44,000 bond.