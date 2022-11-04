CDD 3 supervisor honored for 20 years of service in The Villages

A Community Development District 3 supervisor has been honored for 20 years of service in The Villages.

Tilman Dean was presented with a commemorative clock Friday morning at the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center. He opted not to run for another term on the board.

The Village of Polo Ridge resident saluted the District staff and thanked them for their hard work, which helps keep The Villages running smoothly.

While serving on the CDD 3 board, Dean was a member of the Districtwide Investment Advisory Committee, which oversees the investment portfolio for The Villages government.

Dean served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring to The Villages.

His supervisor’s seat will be filled by appointment.