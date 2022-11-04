80.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 4, 2022
type here...

CDD 3 supervisor honored for 20 years of service in The Villages

By Meta Minton

A Community Development District 3 supervisor has been honored for 20 years of service in The Villages.

Tilman Dean was presented with a commemorative clock Friday morning at the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors meeting at Savannah Center. He opted not to run for another term on the board.

The Village of Polo Ridge resident saluted the District staff and thanked them for their hard work, which helps keep The Villages running smoothly.

Tilman Dean
Tilman Dean, far left, was honored by fellow board members Bill Ray, Terry Biddle and Gail Lazenby, from left.

While serving on the CDD 3 board, Dean was a member of the Districtwide Investment Advisory Committee, which oversees the investment portfolio for The Villages government.

Dean served 30 years in the U.S. Air Force before retiring to The Villages.

His supervisor’s seat will be filled by appointment.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Airbnb and rentals are ruining The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of DeSoto resident says if understood the re-rental game in The Villages he would have thought twice before buying a home.

Most of us love life in The Villages

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says she loves her life in The Villages and wants everybody to get along.

Apartments are driving traffic in and around The Villages

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends you can try to blame snowbirds for the traffic, but in reality it’s the apartment dwellers that are clogging the roadways.

I blame Trump for the violence in our country

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident responds to a recent Opinion piece on the election written by Village of Fenney resident Tita Dumagsa.

Response to Letter to the Editor about stuck-up Villagers

A Village of Charlotte resident responds to a Letter to the Editor which included a complaint about Villagers who are “stuck up.” Read the Villager’s rebuttal.

Photos