Saturday, November 5, 2022
James Hamilton McClung

By Staff Report

James Hamilton McClung, 86, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the Level Up Assisted Care Center in Leesburg, FL, surrounded by his devoted caregivers.

On November 25, 1935, he was born in Clendenin, West Virginia, to coal miner James Arden McClung and his wife Gussie Evelyn Samples McClung. Jim, the first of five children, was proud of his hard-working roots and ascended to a standard of living beyond his wildest dreams. After high school, he enlisted in the US Air Force. After his discharge, he settled in the Washington, D.C. area and found employment in the public works department. When he was 40 years old, he met Scotland-born Evelyn Craig, who became an analyst for the International Monetary Fund. Evelyn proposed marriage to Jim – he said it was the best thing that ever happened to him. They were married on September 20, 1975. They lived in their gracious home in Alexandra, Virginia for the rest of their work life. Whenever possible, Jim accompanied Evelyn on her trips around the globe.

After Jim and Evelyn retired, they found their way to The Villages, FL, in 2000. They continued to travel and were active in the Scottish American Club. They were also members of the US Coast Guard Auxiliary, where they participated in many water rescue missions. After 40 years of marriage, Evelyn passed away in 2016 leaving Jim alone. He adopted a Labrador retriever he named Lady, who was his kindred spirit. Later his niece Sherry Myers, her mother Karen Davis, and friend Dustin Furr came to live with him. As Jim’s needs became greater, his guardian, Amanda Ritter, ensured that he was getting the best care possible.

Jim will be remembered as a kind and gentle soul. He will be missed by Lady, his family, his caregivers, and his Villages neighbors. His ashes will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, on a later date.

