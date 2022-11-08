75.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Summerfield woman jailed after ruckus during pool tourney at Dallas Inn

By Staff Report
Jennifer Cole
Jennifer Cole

A Summerfield woman was jailed after a ruckus during a pool tournament at the Dallas Inn on U.S. 301.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called Monday night to the tavern in Summerfield where they found 41-year-old Jennifer Cole, who was “highly belligerent,” according to an arrest report. Women in the bar told deputies that Cole wouldn’t get out of the way and attempted to interfere in their billiards tournament. Cole pushed a woman and tried to hit her, the report said.

Deputies found Cole outside the bar, but she began yelling at them and refused to answer questions about what had happened inside the Dallas Inn. Cole had a “strong odor of intoxicating beverages” and became “highly belligerent.”

Cole “began to forcefully kick the door” of a deputy’s patrol car when she was taken into custody.

She was arrested on charges of battery and disorderly intoxication. She was booked at the Marion County Jail on $1,500 bond.

