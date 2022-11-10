70-year-old Summerfield man jailed after alleged shovel attack

A 70-year-old Summerfield man was jailed after allegedly using a shovel to attack two people.

A woman reminded Andrew Charles Nilsen on Wednesday that he had a doctor’s appointment, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. It apparently enraged Nilsen, so the woman attempted to reschedule the doctor’s appointment because Nilsen was “in a bad mood.” The woman went outside and got into a vehicle and locked the doors. He followed her outside and heaved a shovel at the vehicle, striking it in the driver’s front fender. He ordered her out of the vehicle, and she complied, after he struck the vehicle a second time. Nilsen lost his balance and fell to the ground. She fled after he fell. He called her phone and left a threatening voicemail.

Another man heard the ruckus and was “blindsided” by Nilsen who struck him in the face with a shovel. The blow knocked the man’s tooth loose. He was also struck in the arm and leg.

The woman told deputies that Nilsen had attacked her in the 1990s. She said an attack in Nevada in 2015 resulted in his arrest.

He was arrested on charges of aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He was booked at the Marion County Jail on $10,000 bond.