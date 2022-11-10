DeSantis invites applications online for opportunities during his second term

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced his 2022–2023 transition chairs, as well as the launch of JoinTeamDeSantis.com where those interested in public service may apply for positions in the DeSantis Administration.

“During my second term in office, we will remain focused on continuing to lead on the priorities that matter to Floridians like keeping our schools open and free from indoctrination, protecting and preserving our world-class environment, and maintaining a booming economy,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis. “We look forward to building upon our many successes of the first term and identifying a top-notch team to continue the fight for Florida families, businesses, and freedom.”

The Keeping Florida Free transition chairs are:

Adrian Lukis, former Chief of Staff to Governor DeSantis, and current Partner at Ballard Partners;

Scott Wagner, Vice Chairman of the South Florida Water Management District, founder of Wagner Legal, and 2017 Orange Bowl Committee member; and

Shane Strum, former Chief of Staff to Gov. DeSantis, and current president and chief executive officer of Broward Health.

Over the coming weeks, the Keeping Florida Free Transition Team will meet with current leaders in state government, as well as Florida leaders who are interested in public service. Following those meetings, the team will advise the governor on appointments for his second term in office.