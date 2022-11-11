74.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...

Joseph James DiBernard, Jr.

By Staff Report
Joseph J. DiBernard
Joseph J. DiBernard

Joseph James “Jimmy” DiBernard, Jr. a wonderful husband & son, proud father & grandfather, caring brother & uncle and faithful friend passed peacefully from this life into his eternal heavenly home on November 1, 2022 at the age of 83.

He was born to Joe and Charlotte DiBernard, Sr. on April 23, 1939 in Newton, NJ and was raised in Netcong, NJ. After graduating from Netcong High School, Jimmy worked in the family business until finally achieving his dream of becoming a Netcong Police Officer and then a Morris County Corrections Officer, a job from which he retired in 1995. In 2012 he and his wife Mary “Fitzi” moved from Rockaway, NJ to the Villages in Lady Lake, FL to be closer to his daughter Vicki (Costanza), son-in-law Bob and granddaughters, Alyssa & Allie.

Jim loved doing all types of “handyman” jobs and working in his workshop, but most of all he enjoy spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and was the best “story teller”! The problem was you were never quite sure how many twists and turns that tale may take or just how many “exaggerations” that story might contain!

You are invited to join a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim’s life from 2 PM – 4 PM on Friday, November 18th, at Heirs-Baxley Life Event Center, 2975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL and a funeral mass that will be held at 8:30 AM on Saturday, November 19th, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Rentals and children in The Villages

A Village of Monarch Grove resident overheard a conversation about rentals in The Villages and it has prompted numerous questions. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Why hasn’t the Daily Sun reported result of fire district vote?

A Village of Sunset Pointe resident is wondering why The Villages Daily Sun has not reported the result of the independent fire district referendum.

HUD-owned homes are not ‘HUD housing’

A Wildwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to clear up misconceptions about “HUD housing.”

The Villages isn’t immune to housing woes

A Village of Hacienda South resident contends The Villages is not immune to housing woes.

Villager objects to criticism about renters

A Villager objects to criticism about renters. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos