Joseph James DiBernard, Jr.

Joseph James “Jimmy” DiBernard, Jr. a wonderful husband & son, proud father & grandfather, caring brother & uncle and faithful friend passed peacefully from this life into his eternal heavenly home on November 1, 2022 at the age of 83.

He was born to Joe and Charlotte DiBernard, Sr. on April 23, 1939 in Newton, NJ and was raised in Netcong, NJ. After graduating from Netcong High School, Jimmy worked in the family business until finally achieving his dream of becoming a Netcong Police Officer and then a Morris County Corrections Officer, a job from which he retired in 1995. In 2012 he and his wife Mary “Fitzi” moved from Rockaway, NJ to the Villages in Lady Lake, FL to be closer to his daughter Vicki (Costanza), son-in-law Bob and granddaughters, Alyssa & Allie.

Jim loved doing all types of “handyman” jobs and working in his workshop, but most of all he enjoy spending time with his family and friends. He never met a stranger and was the best “story teller”! The problem was you were never quite sure how many twists and turns that tale may take or just how many “exaggerations” that story might contain!

You are invited to join a gathering of family and friends to celebrate Jim’s life from 2 PM – 4 PM on Friday, November 18th, at Heirs-Baxley Life Event Center, 2975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL and a funeral mass that will be held at 8:30 AM on Saturday, November 19th, at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, 351 Paige Place, Lady Lake, FL.