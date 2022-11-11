A celebration of life has been scheduled for Robert William Whiting of Weaverville, N.C., and The Villages, who passed away at home on August 25, 2022.

Bob was born in Ilion, NY to Stanley and Dorothy Nelson Whiting on July 24,1950. He was a Pentucket Regional High School (W. Newbury, MA) 1968 graduate and a 1972 graduate of Plymouth State College in NH. He served in the Army Security Agency from 1972-1975. He was stationed in Misawa Air Base in Japan with his wife, after which he received a degree in business from Salem State College (MA). He recently retired from a 43 year career of marketing steel products, working for Cape Ann Forge (MA), RI Forging Steel, Erie Forge and Steel (PA) and finally Steel Marketing and Management which he co-owned. He loved his work so much that he said he felt like he never worked a day in his life. Bob was a lover of life, fun to be around, and never met a stranger. A true social butterfly. He enjoyed hearing people’s stories and took a genuine interest in his family’s and friends’ lives. He was well-loved as a coach for kids of all ages, especially baseball, but also soccer and basketball. He had a passion for doing house and yard projects and often helped out family and friends. He and his wife enjoyed cycling, camping on the Toe River, music, pickleball, travelling, and entertaining.

Bob was most proud of his family and their love for each other. Every year a high priority for him was planning a beach vacation for the family. Walking his daughter down the aisle five years ago, listening to sons Aaron and Nate play/sing music, especially their originals, helping Shawn on projects, and enjoying his grands were important moments in his life. He took a special interest in his son Nathan’s barbecue business Iron and Oak. Bob (AKA Whitey) is survived by his wife of 49 years Marcia Clough Whiting, sons Shawn (Kelly) of Saxonburg, PA, Nathan of Ashville, NC, and Aaron of Moab, UT, daughter Randi Lee Skiba (Tyler) of Pittsburgh, PA, three adorable granddaughters Gemma Jo, Ella Ann, and Denali, his 95 year old mother Dorothy Whiting of Merrimac, MA, sisters Connie Haberkern, Deb Jones, Sue Whiting, and countless other family members. He is preceded in death by his father, Stanley Whiting.

There is a celebration of life on Monday November 14th from 4-6pm at Mulberry Grove Recreation Center located at 8445 SE 165th Mulberry Ln, The Villages, FL 32162.