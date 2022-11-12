Homeowner sounds alarm about housing development coming before planning board

A homeowner is sounding the alarm about a housing development coming to a rural area where she lives.

The housing development proposed by Orlando-based Nitai Capital Partners Edwards, LLC will be considered Monday evening by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

The development would include 144 single-family homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Pamela Fitchitt is one of several neighbors notified about the potential development.

“We understand and respect progress and growth but putting a development of 144 homes on a 30-acre lot in the middle of small Mom & Pop agricultural farms is just wrong,” Fitchitt said.

She is unhappy about the “traffic, noise and stress on services” that the development could bring to her little corner of paradise. She and her husband are both disabled retired veterans.

“We bought our place and started our farm with our own two hands and without anyone’s help,” she said.

She is calling on her neighbors and those worried about the impact of development to attend the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Lady Lake Town Hall.