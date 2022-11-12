80.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, November 12, 2022
type here...

Homeowner sounds alarm about housing development coming before planning board

By Meta Minton

A homeowner is sounding the alarm about a housing development coming to a rural area where she lives.

The housing development proposed by Orlando-based Nitai Capital Partners Edwards, LLC will be considered Monday evening by the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board.

The development would include 144 single-family homes to be built on 31 acres of land located three-quarters of a mile east of the intersection of Edwards Road and U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Pamela Fitchitt is one of several neighbors notified about the potential development.

“We understand and respect progress and growth but putting a development of 144 homes on a 30-acre lot in the middle of small Mom & Pop agricultural farms is just wrong,” Fitchitt said.

She is unhappy about the “traffic, noise and stress on services” that the development could bring to her little corner of paradise. She and her husband are both disabled retired veterans.

“We bought our place and started our farm with our own two hands and without anyone’s help,” she said.

She is calling on her neighbors and those worried about the impact of development to attend the Lady Lake Planning & Zoning Board meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Village of McClure resident contends The Villages is overpriced

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of McClure resident suggests that he hasn’t found "middle class affordability" in The Villages.

Rhetorical ranting is a pathway to energy suicide

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Grande resident worries that the current ideological, rhetorical ranting is a pathway to energy suicide.

Enough is enough when it comes to Trump

A formerly fervent supporter of President Trump has had a change of heart. Read why in his Letter to the Editor.

Renting can open the door for buyers in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident says that renting can open the door to home ownership in The Villages. However, spending a day or two partying in a rental in The Villages is a recipe for disaster.

What is happening at entry gate into Village of Hawkins?

A Village of Hawkins couple, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what is going on with the entry gate in their village.

Photos