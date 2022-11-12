74.6 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 12, 2022
By Staff Report
Paul E. Ross, 81, of The Villages, FL passed away 11/5/2022, as per his wishes, at home with his wife Barbara by his side.

Paul was born in Norwood, Ma to Paul R. and Edith (Carr) Ross. He was a graduate of Norwood Highschool, Boston College and received his MBA from Suffolk University. After college, he worked for New York Central Railroad in their Boston, MA office. In the early 70’s, Paul moved to Newport, RI and ventured into the Ophthalmic Eyewear business, in which he represented manufacturers of ophthalmic equipment, lenses and eyewear.

Paul married Barbara Chase in 1996 and moved to Portsmouth, RI, eventually retiring and became active in the local town politics and playing many rounds of golf at the Green Valley Country Club. Seven years ago when Barbara retired, they moved to The Villages where he lived his dream playing golf three times a week with his many awesome friends.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, brother Norman and sisters Dorothy Smith, Barbara Levya and Betty Sparrow.

Surviving in addition to his wife, are his two stepchildren Sheryl Estey and husband Keith of Dighton, MA and Gary Goglia and wife Carrie and grandchildren Calib and Kylie, along with three great grandchildren of Tequesta, FL. Paul also had a loving relationship with his many nieces and nephews.

He was loved by many and will certainly be missed. Per Paul’s wishes, there will be no service.

