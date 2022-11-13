62.5 F
Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages

By Staff Report

A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages.

The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.

The golf cart lost a wheel in the crash.
Community Watch was at the scene of the golf cart crash on El Camino Real.

A woman arrived on the scene and reportedly said she was taking the man to the hospital. He left with her. However, he did not show up as an admitted patient at the hospital.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Community Watch.

