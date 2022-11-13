Driver flees after crashing golf cart into wall in The Villages

A driver fled the scene of a golf cart crash Saturday night in The Villages.

The male golf cart driver had been traveling on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real when the golf cart crashed into a wall. The driver was ejected from the golf cart and landed in the bushes, according to a witness.

A woman arrived on the scene and reportedly said she was taking the man to the hospital. He left with her. However, he did not show up as an admitted patient at the hospital.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene along with Community Watch.