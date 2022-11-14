Daniel M. Cameron, 75, passed away on November 1, 2022. Daniel was the rock for both of his daughters and was fiercely devoted to his family. The people who were lucky enough to call him a friend describe him as quite the character.

He enjoyed playing golf and attending happy hour with friends.

Daniel is preceded in death by the love of his life, his wife, Linda whom he is finally reunited with. He is survived by his daughters, Michele Cameron and Nicole Napier, grandson Michael, whom he was extremely proud of, his chosen brother and best friends, Lance & Lisa Duggan. He left us too soon and will be deeply missed.

Daniel’s final resting place will be Our Lady Queen of Heaven in North Lauderdale, FL.