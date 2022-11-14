Donald Russel Nicolson, age 96, died peacefully at Briar Creek Health Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Oct. 23, 2022.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Jerome and Mary Nicolson; sister, Connie McGorry; and wife, Bleta Jean Nicolson.

Donald is survived by his four daughters:, Candy Nicolson, Kathi Nicolson (Ed Decker), Pattie Nicolson and Susan Nicolson (Michael Rosenberg); two grandchildren:, John Nicolson and Ian Rosenberg; three great-grandchildren:, Rowan, Everly and Finley Nicolson; four stepchildren:, Karen Saginak (Tom), Kyra Hiatt (Charles), Cindy Ensor (Steve) and Bob Dray (Chris); stepgrandchildren:, Rob Stewart (Molly), Brittany Dray, Shane Saginak, Dray Ensor (Claire), Elyse Ensor, Alexa Dray and Megan Dray; stepgreat-grandchildren:, Liam, Gavin and Mori Stewart; and many more loving family and friends.

Donald was born Nov. 19, 1925, in New York, New York. He graduated from UNC Chapel Hill with a degree in business. Donald served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943 until 1945 and was recalled to serve during the Korean conflict.

Between service times, he married his loving wife, Ann Elizabeth Green Nicolson, and moved to New Castle, Pennsylvania, where they raised their four daughters. Donald ran Peoples Realty Co. for many years and was on the board of directors for Peoples Bank from 1958 until 2002.

In 1986, Donald married Belta Jean Nicolson and they later retired to The Villages in Florida. He loved sports — especially baseball and golf – as well as collecting stamps and coins. Donald also enjoyed solving crossword and jigsaw puzzles. He had a great sense of humor and was especially prone to bad puns.