Homeless man with record of shoplifting arrested at Home Depot

A homeless man with a record of shoplifting was arrested at Home Depot in Lady Lake.

Lloyd Weidenhammer, 57, was arrested Saturday after leaving the store with four flashlights, a headlamp and five pocket knives inside a black bag he was carrying, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The total value of the items was $169.98. The Reading, Pa. native was also in possession of .79 grams of methamphetamine.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and retail theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $4,000 bond.

In 2020, Weidenhammer was arrested with $416.97 worth of merchandise taken from the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.