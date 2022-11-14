Wildwood needs roadway improvements due to housing and retail growth

A large residential and commercial project planned on the northwest corner of county roads 466A and 462 will require major traffic improvements for the heavily traveled intersection.

Wildwood commissioners Monday approved an agreement with Turkey Run, LLC, that calls for the developer to share the cost of those improvements.

“We’re talking out a lot of intersection improvements,” said City Manager Jason McHugh.

Under the agreement, Turkey Run will pay nearly $100,000 as a 25 percent share of intersection signal improvements plus 20 percent of the cost for several additional turn lanes.

New turn lanes will include 240-foot westbound right-turn lanes on CR 466A at the development’s driveway and at Rio Grande Boulevard as well as a 185-foot southbound right at the project driveway off CR 462 and a 320-foot left turn lane on the same road.

“Hopefully, this will improve the situation at Cleveland Avenue (CR 466A) and CR 462,” said Mayor Ed Wolf. “This has been on the books for quite a while, at least from our end.”

Wildwood Development Director Melanie Peavy said a 2007 traffic study of the intersection is clearly out of date due to the city’s rapid pace of development.

The Turkey Run project is expected to include 325 multi-family residential units, a 244-room hotel, 12,000 square feet of medical offices, a 20,000-square-foot retail strip mall, a 16-car convenience store/gas station, a 10,000-square-foot auto parts store and a 4,800-square-foot fast food restaurant.

Powell Road south of the intersection and CR 462 to the north have been focal points for development, especially for apartments and churches. A Home Depot store also is planned near the intersection.