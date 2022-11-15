79.4 F
Tuesday, November 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Kenneth John Vahl passed away Nov. 8, 2022. He was born July 19, 1947.

Ken was a beloved husband, father and a devoted son. He is survived by his wife, Sandy, of 49 years, his son Scott, his daughter-in-law Loren, and his dog Tessa and grand-dog Snickers. He was a loving nephew to Fran Harlan, Pat Harlan and Kay Schouweiler. A loving brother-in-law to Cheryl Kugel , Al (Shirl) Lijewski, Lorraine Lijewski, Anita Lijewski as well as nieces and nephews. He shall also be deeply missed by his many dear friends, especially Carl Hannah, Tom Murphy and Chuck Hrobsky, whom he considered as his brothers.

Ken was a Roman Catholic who had a deep faith in Jesus Christ and was a 3rd degree member of the Knights of Columbus. Ken enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially during the holiday seasons. His interests included fishing, photography, playing card games, and celebrating each day with the love of his life, Sandy, even though it meant listening to Sinatra for 49 years. He was known for making the best brandy old-fashioned sweets and his mother’s recipe for coleslaw.

Like St. Joseph, Ken watched over his family with loving care and concern. He had a unique ability to unconditionally love and welcome anyone as part of his family.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at St. Timothy Catholic Church.

