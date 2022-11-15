Shirley Woods

Shirley Reed Campbell Woods, 95, died peacefully Monday, October 17, 2022, in The Villages, Florida, where she has been a resident for 22 years.

Shirley was born in Joplin, MO on August 15, 1927. She attended Illinois Wesleyan in Bloomington, IL, where she met her husband of 63 years, Charles Ira Woods, Jr, who passed away in 2013. They married December 4, 1948, and together they raised three children. Chuck and Shirley traveled extensively together, most notably spending three years living in Singapore, and eventually retired to Keowee Key, SC, before moving to The Villages. She will be remembered by her loved ones for her sharp wit, good humor, stylish fashion sense, and generous heart.

She is survived by her children Susan Woods Sinclair of The Villages, FL, Charles “Sam” Ira Woods III of Cazenovia, NY, and Laura Frances Woods of Raleigh, NC. Shirley was also the proud grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at United Church of Christ at The Villages at 10:30 am on November 19.

Shirley will be laid to rest at the Florida National Cemetery alongside her husband on Nov 21. In her last weeks, Shirley was very concerned about the victims of Hurricane Ian. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made online to The American Red Cross/Hurricane Ian Relief.

Expressions of sympathy can be left online at robertsofdunnellon.com Arrangements are under the care of Roberts Funeral Home, 19939 E. Pennsylvania Ave., Dunnellon, FL.

