Stanley and Florice Ross

Stanley P. Ross and his wife, Florice T. Ross, passed away Nov. 2, 2022. He was 93 years old and she was 90.

Stanley passed away peacefully with his niece and daughter by his side. Florice joined her loving husband in Heaven 12 hours later.

Stanley was born in New Britain, Conn., on Jan. 1, 1929 to Felix and Mary Ross. He worked for Fafnir Bearing in New Britain, CT for 42 years as a machine operator and then becoming a foreman. Stanley loved fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle, gardening, bird watching, making jewelry and hosting his many friends. Stanley served in the Navy and was a very proud service member.

Flo, which Florice wanted to be called, was born in Milo, Maine, on May 1, 1932 to Frances Owens and Marion Webber. Flo worked for Corbin Russwin, also known as Emhart, in Berlin, Conn., for 36.5 years alongside her beloved sister. At this time her and Stanley sold their home in Southington, Conn., and moved to FL, which they loved.

Flo loved to dance, sing karaoke with all her friends, create decorations of all kinds, collected glass paper weights and shoes, and loved going tag sailing whenever she had the chance, especially when her niece came to visit. Flo was a very generous, giving to the unfortunate, loving mother, wife, Aunt, and friend to all whom she met. She will be sadly missed by all who had the pleasure to know her.

Stanley and Flo leave behind their daughter Olivia L. Ross, of Connecticut, and Flo’s niece, Sharyl Hobson, who lived with both to care for them due to illnes. Also surviving are nieces and nephews from California to Connecticut. Stanley and Flo were predeceased by their parents and Flo’s loving sister, Gretchen M. Owens, brother Francis Owens, and nephew David J. Gagnier.

There will be no calling hours or services at the request of Stan and Flo. The family is in charge of the arrangements. Private inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell.

The family would like to thank the Marion County Hospice for their wonderful care for Stanley, and the Angels on Request for their help in watching Stan so the family was able to visit Flo in the hospital after her fall.