Lewis Jarvis, 73, of The Villages, Florida passed away early Sunday morning, November 6, 2022 after a long battle with cancer. He will leave a legacy as a loving husband, a dedicated father and the best PaPa to his twin grandchildren.

Lewis was born in Mudfork, West Virginia on September 12, 1949 to Ernest and Eunice Jarvis. Lewis grew up in Tidewater, Virginia. He married Patricia White on January 22, 1972; they recently celebrated their 50 anniversary together. In February of 1982, his only child Elizabeth was born. Lewis and Pat moved to The Villages in 2010 after Lewis retired in 2004 as the Director of Engineering for the Navy Inactive Fleet. He held Bachelors and Master’s Degrees in Engineering from Old Dominion University where he played four years on the golf team. He had a very successful engineering career starting at Newport News Shipbuilding, moving on to Norfolk Naval Shipyard, then to PERA, and ending his leadership career as the Director of Engineering for the Navy’s entire inactive fleet. Lewis and Pat were very active golfers who gave back to the sport for many years as leaders in the Eastern Amateur and the Sleepy Hole Amateur.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Patricia Jarvis; his daughter Elizabeth Borchers of Katy, Texas; Elizabeth’s husband Jeremy Borchers; his grandchildren Haley and Hunter Borchers; his brother Dale Jarvis; and his sister Susan Johnston. Lewis is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Eunice Jarvis and his brother Billy Jarvis. He will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.

In honor of Lewis, donations can be sent to The American Cancer Society or Hospice of Marion County.