Wednesday, November 16, 2022
Woman arrested by Wildwood police after alleged attack on father and sister

By Staff Report
Leslie Sue Thomas
A woman was arrested by Wildwood police after an alleged attack on her father and her sister.

Officers were called Tuesday morning to a manufactured home in the 800 block of Mary Street after 53-year-old Leslie Sue Thomas slapped her sister, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The sister said Thomas had been yelling at their parents.

Their 72-year-old father attempted to intervene, but Thomas grabbed him by the throat.

Thomas was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 and a misdemeanor charge of battery in the attack on her sister.

Thomas was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

