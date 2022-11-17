53.5 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 17, 2022
Jerald Frank Greco

By Staff Report
Jerry Greco
Jerry Greco

Jerald “Jerry” Frank Greco peacefully passed away surrounded by his loving wife, Teri Lea, and his children at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida, on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

Beloved son of the late Ralph and Margaret (Stuemke) Greco, he was born on March 12, 1944. Jerry was raised and educated in Kenosha, Wisconsin. As part of the Bradford High School Class of 1962, he went on to a proud career in the automotive industry, spending 39 years at the AMC/Chrysler Kenosha Plant, retiring as a Production Supervisor in 2001. During that time, he was blessed to work with so many hard-working people along the way on both sides of “the rule.”

Upon retirement, Jerry and his wife, Teri Lea, enjoyed traveling and living in many beautiful places, such as Illinois, Missouri, and Colorado, and ultimately moving to The Villages, Florida in 2015. During this time, he fully embraced their active lifestyle and admired the beauty that each and every day surrounded him. Jerry enjoyed time spent with his friends and neighbors as he participated in numerous clubs, classes, and activities, such as the Italian/American Club, Wisconsin Club, Ballroom Dancing, Line Dancing, and Village Bandstand. Jerry was a role model to many and a member of Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages.

As a shareholder and proud owner of the iconic Green Bay Packers franchise, he was a devoted life-long fan. He faithfully supported all of his favorite Wisconsin teams (Packers, Brewers, and Bucks) along with the Duke Blue Devils. Jerry was also known to many as a passionate car enthusiast, especially as a proud owner of his 1928 Willy’s Whippet which he showed in many car shows (and won several awards!).

Jerry’s appreciation for music encompassed each day of his life. He was a fan of numerous genres of music, most especially the oldies. Jerry was musically talented, playing both the accordion and the organ. He found joy in many varied activities throughout his life. From wrestling and singing in the choir in middle school and high school; camping, playing softball and basketball during his Dad years; to bowling, biking, swimming, and golfing in his retirement Jerry found joy and took pride in everything he did. Above all, and throughout the years, Jerry enjoyed sharing his interests and making memories with his family.

Foremost, Jerry’s greatest love was for his family. Jerry is survived by his wife, Teri Lea; his four adoring children: Laura (David) Fiorini of Greenbush, WI, Lisa (Joe) Sanders of Kenosha, WI, Kimberlea (Daniel) Osman of Niwot, CO, and Jerald (Tammy Deming) Greco Jr. of Johnsburg, IL; his twelve cherished grandchildren: Randy (Katie) Quilling, Dominic (Lindsey) Fiorini, Angela (Zak) Geiger, Amanda (Josh) Feekes, Emily Sanders, Elle Sanders, Anna Greco, Calais, Dahlstan, Kauldahn, Stresa and Trieste Osman; and his six precious great-grandchildren: Carter and Eisley Sanders, Brody and Karlee Feekes, and Paisley and Lola Geiger.

His family deeply appreciates the loving care his Cornerstone Village Homecare Team and The Village Cornerstone Hospice House provided.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Cornerstone Hospice (https://cornerstonehospice.org), or to a charity of your choice and your prayer remembrance.

