Known drug offender on bicycle arrested with syringe loaded with methamphetamine

A known drug offender on a bicycle was arrested with a syringe loaded with methamphetamine.

Randal Lee Billings, 34, of Lady Lake was riding a bicycle at about 4 p.m. Monday when he ran a stop sign at Old Dixie Highway and Griffin View Drive, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

An officer who spotted the offense stopped Billings and asked for K-9 unit assistance because the officer knew that Billings “abuses streets drugs.” During a search, Billings was found to be in possession of a syringe loaded with a substance determined to be methamphetamine.

Billings was arrested on a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and booked at the Lake County Jail. He was released after posting $2,000 bond.

Last year, Billings was arrested on a drug charge after he was spotted riding his bicycle in the wrong direction on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.